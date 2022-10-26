Make sure everyone has a thanksgiving meal

Hope St. Food Pantry is helping to make a difference in our community

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Hope Street Food Pantry is preparing to serve 300 families that week. In order to make sure everyone in need has enough food for the table, the nonprofit need donations.

Hope Street Food Pantry opened in September 2018, becoming the first food pantry in the 28269 ZIP code. It started as a small pantry, serving out of a basement in an old house. On its opening night, the nonprofit served four families. After three years, Hope Street Food Pantry moved into a new building and has served over 30,000 people. The mission is still the same: To serve anyone in need of food with love and acceptance.

WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA Foundation, Steel Skin Realty and the Parham Family Charitable Fund have donated $5,000 to Hope Street Food Pantry to help put food on the table for those in need this Thanksgiving.

There are three ways you can give:

Donate money online Shop the Hope Street Food Pantry Amazon Wish List Purchase food and drop it off at a pantry location (listed below)

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.