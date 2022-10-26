Order your pies now for Thanksgiving

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is taking orders now for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you want someone else to do the baking for you this year, listen up! Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is taking orders for the holidays now and can make delicious pies for you and your family to enjoy.

They have a lot of great options for fall! You can get their Granny's Apple pie, Spiced Pumpkin Pie, and even pumpkin spice thumbprint cookies. They also have Nanny's Pecan Pie and many others.

In November they will be partnering with the Cool Kids Campaign for their Pie It Forward campaign. A portion of the proceeds from one of their pies will go to this organization.

Plus, construction is finished up on their Birkdale Village location! To find out more information, or to order pies for your upcoming holiday celebrations, visit them on their website ButtermilkSkyPie.com or click on this link to order in advance. Order soon before they sell out!

