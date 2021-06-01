Cabarrus Dream Center creates a hub for agencies helping people in need

Discover how Uwharrie Bank helps support this community project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The Cabarrus Dream Center has the vision of uniting local organizations to provide a centralized location where the underserved are offered assistance and resources. The Dream Center seeks to provide clients with various resources pertaining to alleviation of poverty, homelessness, drug abuse/addiction, family crises, human trafficking, behavioral health challenges, and housing disparity by receiving a multitude of services all under one roof.

Over thirteen ministries and services are housed in this single location, a place where families and individuals can get the help they need to live healthy, joyful, and productive lives. Before the Cabarrus Dream Center, many people traveled to numerous locations in the county in order to receive the necessary assistance from the community. At the Cabarrus Dream Center, people become better equipped to rise up out of seemingly impossible situations.

Cabarrus Dream Center is connected to Multiply Church in Concord, NC and is given oversight by Pastor Gwen Stowers, Pastor of Missions and Community Outreach at Multiply Church.