Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers offer free health coaching

The shrimp ceviche they made for us on Charlotte Today, is a healthy recipe you can feel good about eating

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who says healthy cooking, eating has to be hard? This morning Health Coach, Anna Skryd joined Charlotte Today to debunk that theory. Skryd made a shrimp ceviche that has tons of of fresh ingredients, and is healthy for you. Some of the benefits of shrimp ceviche are that it is loaded with starchy and non-starchy vegetables. The shrimp is also a great source of protein, and then it also has lots of fresh ingredients.

Health Coaching is a free service CRCHC offers to help patients reach their health and wellness goals. In these appointments they will talk about your health goals and help them achieve and maintain health through lifestyle changes.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that is very common in the US. Anna says the three ways to help control diabetes are to take medication, and then change your diet and work on your daily exercise.

The CRCHC Health Coaches, have a support group this month (August), and a Fiesta Fitness event coming up in September.

For more information, go online to crchc.org.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.