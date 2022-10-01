Top Notch Grilled Veggies

Grilled Veggies even a carnivore will love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to take your veggies to the "next level," Chef Jenny has you covered. As the owner of Davidson Ice House, she's always looking for new twists on old favorites.

Serving up cabbage and cauliflower steaks, even the pickiest of carnivores will love.

(Recipe)

Start the grill, bring to medium/high heat

Remove leaves from cauliflower and trim stem (don't cut completely off). For cabbage take off outer leaves.

Cut cauliflower into 2" thick slices (each head will yield 2-3 steaks)

Slice cabbage into 1/8ths

Brush 1 side of each piece lightly with oil of choice, lightly season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic.

Grill for 5-6 minutes each side, until charred in spots, for total cook time of about 10-12 minutes.