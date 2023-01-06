Cajun Gumbo is on the menu

Chef Jack (A.K.A. the Souper Chef) served up Cajun Gumbo, and filled us in on his latest project

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're joined in the kitchen by our good friend Chef Jack. Chef Jack has a new Food Truck called Souper Chef which will be in and around the Charlotte area. "The food truck will feature this beautiful Cajun Gumbo soup that we are making today" says Chef Acheson.

Here are the details:

Cajun Gumbo

Ingredients:

14 ounce’s andouille sausage

1 pound cooked chicken (rotisserie works fine)

1 pound deveined, shell and tail off shrimp

1 white onion

4 stalks of celery

1 Green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pound frozen okra cut

48 ounces low sodium chicken broth

3/4 cups AP flour

4 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cups cooked white rice

Directions

-Heat oil in large sauce pot and add the sausage and render fat.

-sauté shrimp and remove.

-add all the vegetables except the okra

-cook until tender

-season with Cajun seasoning

-add okra until the stick liquid releases

-stir in flour

-add, cooked chicken, shrimp and sausage

-mix everything well and coated with the flour

-add chicken broth and simmer allowing to thicken

-add cooked rice

-adjust with salt and pepper

-adjust heat to liking with hot sauce of choice. I prefer Crystal for authenticity