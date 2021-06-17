Call 50 Floor for all your flooring needs

If the floors in your home are in need of some TLC, call 50 Floor to fix them up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions.

50 Floor will move your furniture, remove your old flooring, haul it away, and install the new flooring. Most jobs are done in just a day.