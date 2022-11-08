Call 811 before you dig!

Avoid electrical and gas digging mishaps call 811

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August 11th, is 8-1-1 Day and Piedmont and Charlotte Fire are teaming up to remind everyone in the Carolinas about the importance of calling 811 before digging. Here to tell us more are Keith Napier of Piedmont Natural Gas, and Amy Rae from Charlotte Fire, and "Captain" the fire dog!

What is 811 Day?

Aug. 11 is officially “811 Day,” and as residents continue summer yard projects, Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy want to remind everyone to call 811 before digging to prevent potential personal injury and avoid electric and natural gas outages.

When should you call 811?

Whenever you pick up a shovel for an outdoor project. Some examples are the installation of:

Septic tanks and sewer lines

Swimming pools

Wells

Sprinkler systems and water lines

Basketball goal posts or mailbox posts

Fence and deck posts

Trees and shrubs

Mailboxes

How does 811 work?

The national “811 Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig anywhere can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for a digging project of any kind should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will then send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

Teaming up with Charlotte Fire

Our friend Captain “ The fire dog” helps Charlotte Fire educate the community about important safety issues like 811 and safe digging. She’s also helps out the firefighters through stress reduction and behavioral wellbeing.