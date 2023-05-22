Call Mister Sparky for your electrical needs

Illuminate your Closet with Automatic LEDs

With the unofficial start to summer this weekend - now is the time to light up those closets and look at installing new automatic LED lighting. Joining us this morning to show how Mister Sparky can help is Rusty Wise, owner. When it comes to closets they can really become "catch all areas" for people to hide stuff. But now is the time to upgrade the look and performance of your closet space. “Light up your closet with automatic LED lighting” says Wise. They are safe and will add a level of comfort, security and style to your home. LED, which stands for light emitting diode, is a type of light that can light up your home much more efficiently than incandescent light bulbs. In fact, LED lights are up to 90% more efficient than standard incandescent bulbs. LED lights work by passing an electrical current through a microchip, which then illuminates tiny light sources known as LEDs. The result is visible light, and any heat produced gets absorbed into a heat sink. Besides their efficiency, one of the main perks of LED lights is that they have an extensive lifespan. Compared with compact fluorescent lighting and incandescent lighting, these types of lights do not usually burn out. Instead, the brightness of the light will simply start to dim over time. LED lights can be considered to have reached the end of their lifespan when the light they produce decreases by 30%.

“When it comes to water safety you can never be too cautious in fact whether you are around a dock, or in the swimming pool you need to be concerned about how much current if any is in the water” says Wise. Here at Mister sparky we have a current sensor detection device, that can help save lives. “Often times people may drown in the water because they were unknowingly paralyzed by and electrical current” says Wise. The sensors senses the amount of electricity/current in the water, but keeping you safe in the water is not the only service we provide.

We provide installation and service of electrical devices and systems, such as fans and smoke detectors, indoor and outdoor lighting and generators to name a few. There is nothing quite as nerve-racking as having the power go out and having no idea when it will return. It is particularly concerning when you have a refrigerator and freezer full of food that will spoil if the electricity stays out for too long. We count on electricity for so many things that even a short outage can be quite inconvenient. That is why more and more Charlotte, North Carolina homeowners are having generators installed. At Mister Sparky by Wise Electric Control Inc., we can help you with getting familiar with generators and getting one properly installed.