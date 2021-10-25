Camino Health Center presented with a check from WCNC and the TEGNA Foundation

Camino Health Center is a bilingual and multicultural health center located in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center is a bilingual and multicultural health center located in west Charlotte that provides excellent and affordable integrated care to the underinsured and uninsured populations. Their mission is to equip people to live truly healthy lives.

At Camino, they believe nutrition is a key component to living a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, many people don’t have access to food, let alone meals rich in nutrients. It’s through their Food Pantry, called “The Food Farmacy”, that they help alleviate food insecurity in our community. A $25 donatation will help feed one person for a week.

WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation were proud to present a check for $2,000 to help them in their efforts.