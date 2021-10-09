Campus transformation at Sharon Towers

Major upgrades are underway including healthcare, dining, and amenities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Joy, purpose and well being. It's the mission of Sharon Towers to provide a nurturing environment to its residents. Currently they are transforming their Deerwood independent living building to upgrade the current healthcare, dining, and amenities.

COVID brought many challenges, but they plan to open for their residents in October. They decided it was time to expand so their residents could have more room to live and connect with everyone living there as well.