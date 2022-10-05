Capitalize on your vacation days, workcations are not the answer

Remote work policies have allowed many employees to take workcations, but a new study from Expedia says that may not be the best idea. Travel expert, Melanie Fish, is here to share more. Expedia released its annual Vacation Deprivation study, finding that Americans took six fewer vacation days (less than 12 days) than the global average in 2021, leaving the majority feeling vacation deprived (59%) and more burned out than ever (72%). Surveying more than 14,500 working adults across 16 countries, the 2022 report also sheds light on the uncomfortable reality that pandemic-era flexible work arrangements can make it more difficult to unplug (54%), blurring the boundaries between time on and off the clock.

2022 is promising to be the year Americans give themselves permission to PTO. While many Americans made the best of this new-found flexibility by taking a "workcation" (traveling to a new destination and working remotely), most don't consider these to be "true" vacations (61%). Furthermore, even as most Americans (78%) enjoy feeling "unproductive" during their vacations, half bring along their work laptops and 41% frequently join zoom calls while OOO. The also did not feel rested as if they had been on a regular vacation. However, in 2022 Americans are taking back control of how they find joy during vacations and give themselves permission to PTO. In fact, working adults in the U.S. vowed to take an average of 14 days this year – almost three days more than they took in 2021 – and nearly all (92%) agree that regular vacations are important for general health and well-being. 44% of Americans have already booked a trip to look forward to and, based on 2021 habits, they are more likely than most other regions around the world to splurge on upgrades such as choosing a bigger room or flying first class, stopping at multiple destinations during a single trip or booking back-up trips. For more information visit Expedia.com.