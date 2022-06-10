BOA ROVAL 400 STEAM Expo: kids can sign up through 5pm today (October 6th)

Kids learn the chemistry behind racing and so much more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of the ROVAL fun at charlotte motor speedway this weekend,

this morning we talked the chemistry behind racing. Eliza Russell joined us today, from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Don’t miss the STEAM EXPO coming Friday, Oct. 7! We're kicking off Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend in style.

Students will take part in hands-on demonstrations, meet race car drivers, see the equipment that keeps them safe, and have the opportunity to test their speed and agility just like the pit crews.

Take a stroll down Rock the ROVAL Highway to check out career opportunities at and around the track. Be on the lookout for awesome giveaways as well as Lug Nut’s Laboratory featuring cool experiments. Nothing drives ambitions like learning something new and fun, and no one combines learning and entertainment like Charlotte Motor Speedway!

Over 1200 kids from the Carolinas have already signed up, to take part in 50 fun filled events. There will be 40+ interactive stations focusing on force and motion, coding, reaction times, robotics, speed and acceleration and more!

The event runs from 9:00am-1:00pm, *this Friday, October 7th. You can still sign up until 5pm today. charlottemotorspeedway.com

