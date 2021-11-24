What happens if you miss time from work due to injuries in a car wreck? Shane Smith, from Shane Smith Law, says it should be something that's covered in the car accident claims process. The key point is that you have the documentation to support that. So a medical doctor is the one who takes you out of work. A jury or an adjuster is going to expect that some medical professional said you were hurt and couldn't go to work. You will also need documentation from your employer saying that you did miss that time from work.