Caregivers having bouts of envy

People who care for family members and other people may be seen as selfless and unselfish, but you may not know that they may be struggling with feelings of envy. Here with more from the Aging Experience is aging expert, Anthony Cirillo. Oftentimes caregivers are thrust into a position of care without even volunteering for the job. Resentment may ensue because some of the liberties and freedoms they once enjoyed are now replaced by caring for someone else. For example, seeing people holding hands and walking in the park may spark flames of jealousy. Having to meet the demands of parents who may be sicker or have disabilities more severe than their friends may arouse feelings of envy. Or maybe the caregiver had to give up a job to watch and care for love ones may cause deep seeds of envy. The underline causes of envy are natural. These thoughts can pop up at any time. So what should you do if you have these feelings?