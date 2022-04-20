Get a look inside the Carolina Commercial Kitchen

Many businesses have taken advantage of this space to keep their business alive during COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When COVID hit two years ago, many businesses struggled to stay alive. Food trucks and caterers had an especially hard time, and that's where Carolina Commercial Kitchen came into play.

Businesses owners were able to pivot where they did neighborhood pick ups, and food delivery services right tout of the Carolina Commercial Kitchen location.

The space has everything a business could need to prep their food and get it ready to serve out in the community.