Carolina Food and Drink on display!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is right around the corner - that means time to hit the road and explore new food and new fun! Our good friend food and travel writer Heidi Billotto is here to share her top picks for spring when it comes to eating and drinking local. “My travels across the state not only take me to wonderful restaurants, but in search of fabulous food finds as well” says Billotto. Shopping Local is what it's all about. Today we've got a roundup of six sensational ways to celebrate spring with local products to enjoy on your plate and in your glass. All of these products are produced in North Carolina each one is a family owned business