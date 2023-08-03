Carolina Food and Drink on display!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is right around the corner - that means time to hit the road and explore new food and new fun! Our good friend food and travel writer Heidi Billotto is here to share her top picks for spring when it comes to eating and drinking local. “My travels across the state not only take me to wonderful restaurants, but in search of fabulous food finds as well” says Billotto. Shopping Local is what it's all about. Today we've got a roundup of six sensational ways to celebrate spring with local products to enjoy on your plate and in your glass. All of these products are produced in North Carolina each one is a family owned business
Here is the line up:
- End of Days Distillery - A trio of incredibly delicious canned cocktails from End of Days Distillery in Wilmington NC. These come in single serving four packs; and make manning your own bar super simple with impressive results. www.eoddistillery.com
- Cackalacky Love Bomb Bitters - Make your own cocktails and mocktails and spice up springtime dishes from Cackalacky in Pittsboro NC. These drinks are an infusion of chocolate, cherry and Cackalacky's secret spices. cackalacky.com
- Sea Love Sea Salt -100% solar evaporated sea salt. it comes in a variety of grinds and flavors to help us all Keep it Salty! It’s made by hand in Wilmington NC. www.sealoveseasalt.com
- Tidewater Grain Company Rice Flour - Heirloom Grain Carolina Gold Rice and Rice Flour from Oriental NC. Tidewater is the first and largest rice farm in North Carolina. They are the only NC farm to produce rice flour – invaluable in making gluten-free sweet and savory baked goods, pasta and sauces. TidewaterGrain.com
- Golden Drops from Turmeric Zone -These drops are like a vegan bouillon cube, but made from a blend of turmeric powder, Ceylon cinnamon, clove and black pepper with a touch of Eucalyptus Honey. It's the honey that helps bind the ingredients together. Delicious for soups and sauces and the easiest way to make real Golden Milk to enjoy each morning or before bed. The drops are made in Raleigh NC.
- Sweets Elderberry Syrups and Shrubs - Organic elderberry-based blends to blend into cocktails, mocktails and springtime dressings, marinades and desserts. This woman-owned company operates right here in Charlotte NC! sweetselderberry.com
For more information visit HeidiBillottoFood.com