Carolina Metro Reds helping the community prosper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolinas Metro Reds" ARE MAKING baseball affordable for kids in West charlotte who otherwise wouldn't be able to play. The nonprofit is also committed to the kids' success beyond the sport...Here with more is the founder and former major league baseball player Morris Madden.
The Carolina Metro Reds has served kids as young as 4-5 years of age to high schoolers. Morris Madden started the program to introduce baseball to an underprivileged community as well as offset the high cost of baseball equipment , uniforms travel etc…to a population that generally is and routinely underserved. They receive many donations from other organization trying to help close the gap. They offer them tutoring and study sessions beyond playing and learning the lessons of baseball. In fact the Madden from the Carolinas Metro Reds says "90 percent of the kids in their program go on to college." They are teaching life skills. Madden says “baseball parallels the life experience.” The ups and downs and adversity that you encounter are the very same things baseball will prepare you for as you grow into being an adult. Things like integrity, discipline, trying your best, being responsible and commitment are tools that will stay with you for life. The community has also gathered around Carolina Metro Reds and supported their efforts wholeheartedly.
Here is how you can help. Madden says “we are asking you to give give give.” A donation of $50 supports one player for a season with Carolinas Metro Reds. The donation will help with equipment, uniform etc… It also will bring a smile to the face of a child learning the game of baseball. There is an extra bonus on the monies donated to Carolina Metro Reds. WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation, Steel Skin Realty and the Parham Family Foundation will match up to the first $5,000 donated to Carolinas Metro Reds. Don’t forget you can text the word “Donate” to 704-329-3600 and you are on your way to supporting a worthy cause.