Carolina Metro Reds helping the community prosper

The Carolina Metro Reds has served kids as young as 4-5 years of age to high schoolers. Morris Madden started the program to introduce baseball to an underprivileged community as well as offset the high cost of baseball equipment , uniforms travel etc…to a population that generally is and routinely underserved. They receive many donations from other organization trying to help close the gap. They offer them tutoring and study sessions beyond playing and learning the lessons of baseball. In fact the Madden from the Carolinas Metro Reds says "90 percent of the kids in their program go on to college." They are teaching life skills. Madden says “baseball parallels the life experience.” The ups and downs and adversity that you encounter are the very same things baseball will prepare you for as you grow into being an adult. Things like integrity, discipline, trying your best, being responsible and commitment are tools that will stay with you for life. The community has also gathered around Carolina Metro Reds and supported their efforts wholeheartedly.