Carolina Panthers launch their New Wine Club

Panthers team up with Prowling Vineyards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers team up with Prowling Vineyards to launch their new subscription Wine Club. Brandon Chaney, the CEO and Proprietor of Fairwinds to join you all from Napa virtually to talk wines

Here are the details:

The Carolina Panthers announce “The Inner Circle,” a wine subscription club, featuring the team and the Carolinas in a series of premium handcrafted wines under the brand name Prowling Vineyards Napa Valley.

• The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.

• Prowling Vineyards Napa Valley celebrates the Panthers and two states we are proud to call home.

• The Inner Circle membership will feature two (2) shipments of premium wine per year of three (3) or six (6) bottles, depending on the club level selected, as well as the option to add additional wines based on club seniority.

• Club members will also gain access to a private member store to replenish their cellars and send special wooden box gift sets to family, friends, and colleagues.

• Each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor unique qualities, culture, traditions, or locations of the Carolinas.

• A portion of sales generated from the memberships will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities to support programs and services which create measurable and sustainable change.

• A total collection of six (6) varietals have been developed and will be released each NFL season in two (2) shipments.

• The inaugural and first shipment arrived in December 2021 and included the following wines: o One Carolina – 2018 Red Wine, Napa Valley, Cat’s Eye – 2019 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Sweet Caroline – Sparkling – Blanc de Blancs – Méthode Champenoise, Napa Valley

• The second shipment is scheduled to arrive in time for the 2022 NFL Draft (sign-up deadline April 8th) and will include the following new releases: o Night Hunter – 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Panthera – 2020 Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, Cat Tail – 2020 Cuvée Blanc, Napa Valley

• Depending on the club level selected, each shipment will arrive in a keepsake fire-branded Carolina Panthers wooden wine crate.

• Those who enroll in membership early will establish seniority and have opportunities to purchase limited production wines and attend future private events in Charlotte and at Fairwinds Estate Winery in Napa Valley.

• To receive shipments and be eligible to purchase additional bottles and gift sets, fans must be a member of The Inner Circle.