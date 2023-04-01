Good tunes from Caroline's Roost

They performed "Pine Trippin" on the Charlotte Today Stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina. They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers!

Also some exciting news, they have their EP named 'East of Jupiter' coming out on January 17th! If you would like to pre-save the EP, you can click here to find it. Once they receive 100 pre-saves they will be giving away the original hand painted artwork from the album!

Andrew and Caroline's Roost are very active on Facebook, so for any update on the EP or any upcoming shows, head to their Facebook page.

