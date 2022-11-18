Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today

Catch them live tonight at 7pm, at Palmetto Bros. Dispensary: Craft Beer and Wine Bar in Laurens, SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.

You can also catch them live this weekend! They will be at Palmetto Bros Dispensary: Craft Beer and Wine Bar in Laurens, SC tonight at 7pm, and then live at High Dive in Highlands North Carolina tomorrow night. Keep up to date with where you can find them live and their upcoming album on their Facebook page.

