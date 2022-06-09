What you need to know about Cataract Surgery

CEENTA has advanced technology to give you a faster and safer procedure

Cataracts are an age related clouding in the natural lens of the eye that people are born with. Cataracts often start to bother your vision and make life difficult.

Cataract surgery is done one eye at a time. You will have an appointment prior to the surgery to get measurements. Then you will get the surgery which only takes ten minutes. They will use instruments to break up and remove the cataract and place a new lens so you can see.

Technology has really advanced for this kind of surgery, so patients can feel at ease knowing this procedure will be fast as easy. Their doctors make patients feel at ease.

