Catch Recording Artist and ARTrepeneur, El Lambert at Charlotte Shout

Charlotte Shout continues here in Charlotte - with some great music planned for the weekend ahead.

On Thursday we were joined by, Recording Artist *and ARTrepreneur...El Lambert.

Lambert tells us, he credits his upbringing in West Virginia, for helping him develop his broad love for music. He says "I'm a small town kid from W.V., the only way I really connected with the outside world, was through TV through watching old videos,of things like Soul Train...it inspired me as a kid to go after music. I come from a musical family, covering that with my passion for business, it was a just a logical choice for me."

Lambert started as a drummer, telling us he plays a little piano, the organ, and other instruments, but says his main instrument is his voice.

Lambert says he loves Charlotte Shout - "it brings the music and talent number one...to the people, here in Charlotte we're known as a banking city, but our art and culture in the city is vibrant and it's been growing." He says being in Charlotte the past five years and seeing the growth has been amazing to witness.

Lambert will be doing a lot of original music this weekend.

So what's up next for El: he's working on new music. In last 4 years, he's done 800 shows in Charlotte.

We learned from Lambert: That's My Jam is coming back, and Gospel Sundays are also coming back.

@IamElLambert on on social outlets

You can also find out more info about Charlotte Shout at Charlotteshout.com

