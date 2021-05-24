Understanding the CDC Covid guidelines

The Urban Housecall Doctors clear up some confusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC has come out with new guidelines easing some of the indoor and outdoor restrictions concerning the pandemic. The new rule affects both vaccinated and unvaccinated people as well as children; however, these new rules can be confusing, oftentimes leaving the public unsure of what to do. The Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr Karla and Rob Robinson, offer a little clarity to help people navigate the new guidelines.

Here is what the new guidelines suggest. Those who are fully vaccinated can enjoy those pre-pandemic freedoms meaning that they no longer have to mask on indoor and outdoor activities. Also they no longer have to social distance or have to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid or suspected to have had Covid. Dr. Karla says “This allows one to go back to some of those norms that we have prior to the pandemic but that is for fully vaccinated people.” The guidelines concerning unvaccinated people are still in effect. An unvaccinated person still is required to wear a mask and social distancing is still in play. One still needs to pay attention to washing of the hands mandate and must quarantine if they come in contact with a person suspected of having Covid 19

As far as those who may have taken the first dosage and is waiting for the follow up shot, Dr. Rob says, “If you’ve only received one of the two doses of the Phizer or Moderna vaccine then you fall in the unvaccinated category until you received the second dose of that vaccine. More specifically it is only 2 weeks after administration of that second dose that you are considered fully vaccinated.” People who have received the one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are considered vaccinated two weeks after the administration of the J&J vaccine.

Children don’t fall into the vaccinated category because they are not eligible. Our younger population is still vulnerable to Covid 19 so it is recommended they follow all the rules of those who are unvaccinated; masking, social distancing quarantining etc… Incidentally, Dr. Karla says “that’s why our federal government and the governor have still required masking in schools and in daycare because at this time our children are not eligible for vaccination.” We are slowly getting back to some semblance of normalcy. Dr Rob says that “we have established a new normal. Whether we can expect to go to pre-pandemic norms I don’t think that is the case. We recognize for different reason people may choose to mask because of the pandemic and because of personal health concerns related to themselves and their families.”