HPV and how it connects to throat cancer

Today we are talking about HPV, specifically how it related to throat cancer. Here to answers some important questions is Dr. Villaret, who practices at Charlotte Eye, Ears Nose and Throat Associates’ (CEENTA) Pineville office.

According to Dr. Villaret, HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that 80%-90% of Americans have in their bodies. The virus sits in the body for anywhere from10 to 30 years and can create cancers during that time.

This cancer can be treated at CEENTA by way of robotic surgery and chemotherapy and radiation. When the cancer is smaller, the robotic surgery is best to go through the mouth and remove the cancer.

