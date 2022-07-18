Laser and Light skin treatments offered by CEENTA

Dr. Jewel Greywoode says the treatments involve: light and heat to impact the skin. Free consultations available now through October 31st

As we age, our skin changes overtime - that's where the doctors at CEENTA can help with laser and light skin treatments. They can help remodel sagging skin, help people with sunspots, and more.

Before you start laser treatment, Dr. Jewel Greywoode says people should cleanse their skin, tone it (witch hazel is often used for that), and moisturize their skin. He also adds he can't say it enough "skin protection is important no matter what skin tone you have."

Professionally CEENTA can prescribe medicines to help rejuvenate skin, chemical peels, and laser/light treatments are also options.

Laser and Light both use heat and energy, but also have several differences.

Laser Treatments : use one specific wave length of light, mostly used to take off layers of tissue, adding you're essentially resurfacing skin and allowing new skin to grow through.

Light Treatments on the other hand: use multiple wavelengths to pack skin with light, so new collagen develops, adding it helps stimulate the process to give a more natural look.

At CEENTA they offer both laser and light therapy systems. They can be used to treat many different conditions, and issues: sunspots, Rosacea, acne, and can even be used to remove unwanted hair.

According to Greywoode: Laser Therapy takes off layers of skin (from a superficial level to total rejuvenation).

Dr. Greywoode tell us, he likes to give patients 2 to 3 week window between sun exposure and treatments. Greywoode also adds, the darker your skin type, there's a chance there may be some limitations on what can be done with Laser Therapy.

CEENTA offers Laser and Light Therapies in their Fort Mill, SC office and also in their Uptown Charlotte location.