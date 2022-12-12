Issues with night vision and how to address them

Joshua Rheinbolt a CEENTA ophthalmologist shares more

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Many people deal with this common issue... issues with being able to see at night. Joshua Rheinbolt, CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon who practices out of their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.

They eye tires to adjust for darker conditions by opening the pupil or by using the cells in your eye to be able to see at night. Some of the conditions you may be dealing with if you struggle to see at night are your eye being out of focus, the surface of your eye, or cataracts.

Some treatments are contacts or glasses, Lasik, eye drops, or cataract surgery. You'll go by process of elimination to find the right treatment for you.

For more information, go to CEENTA.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.