The importance of your thyroid to your overall health

In our health spotlight on Wednesday Dr. Nicholas Abt, a CEENTA head and neck cancer surgeon, joined Charlotte Today to discuss the thyroid, thyroid disorders, and thyroid nodules.

Dr. Abt says that the Thyroid is extremely important to our overall health. It's a gland located at the bottom of the neck and controls many things throughout the body.

Thyroid nodules are little masses or growths inside of the thyroid gland. CEENTA can help a patient diagnose what thyroid issue they have with a full evaluation. They make it easy and walk the patient through everything.

