CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies

CEENTA Doctor Roy Lewis shares at home remedies and offers up advice on when to see an allergist

Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.

If you are dealing with allergies, there are a lot of things you can use at home such as allergy pills, nasal sprays, and eye drops. If you are using those consistently for four weeks and seeing no results, that would be a good time to see an allergist. An allergist can then give you immunotherapy for your allergies. This is where they take a bit of what you are allergic to and put it into a shot so you can build up a tolerance to it.

If you need to see an allergist, head to CEENTA's Mooresville office! They will also have a new office building in early 2023.

