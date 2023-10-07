Celebrate Charlotte's Cool Black Community at “A Vibe Outside”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are now just five days away from "A Vibe Outside" and here to tell us all you need to know is, Winston Robinson. A Vibe Outside, scheduled for July 15th, is a free, five-hour celebration of and for Charlotte’s cool Black community, jammed with activities like roller skating, live music, The Black Line Dance World Championship and a live visual art battle among other things. But for organizer Winston Robinson, it’s more than just a day of fun.



Growing up in Charlotte’s Wilmore neighborhood in the 1980s and ‘90s, Robinson, founder and executive director of the Applesauce Group, the 501(c)3 behind the event, witnessed firsthand the perils of community disinvestment. Robinson began leveraging his ability to gather people and throw incredible parties. He organized reputable events that were not only “the cool thing to do,” but served as a platform to access onsite life-enhancing resources as well.



The latest installment of the immersive A Vibe Outside is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at The West Complex, 1600 W. Trade St. The theme is Art Out Loud, a celebration of Charlotte’s Black creative culture, including food, art and retail vendors, free pop-up roller skating rink, skating contest, karaoke contest, music producer exhibition, “Canvas Collision: A Live Visual Art Battle,“ “I Know Black Folk: A Black Culture Trivia Showdown”, Double Dutch jump roping, DJ Justice, and a headlining performance by live music cover series called “Concerts That Will Never Come to Charlotte: The Frank Ocean Experience” and so much more.



A Vibe Outside is free to attend, family friendly and wildly popular. For more information, visit ApplesauceGroup.org.