Celebrate Colombia during National Hispanic Heritage month

We are celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with Compare Foods. Colombia is a country with coast-to-coast beauty! If you're a coffee-lover, then you also know this country produces some of the best coffee in the world. But did you know that Colombia is the international capital of salsa dancing? And Right here in Charlotte, you can enjoy one of the country's most famous dishes - Arepas. They're Dense corn cakes topped with meat, cheese, even seafood - delish! And if you like flowers, Colombia is home to more than 12 hundred unique species of orchids. There's so much to discover!