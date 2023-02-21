Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Etouffee

Crawfish Étouffée

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in celebration of Fat Tuesday we are in the kitchen with Chef Jill Aker Ray who is making a delicious seafood dish for us this morning!

Crawfish Etouffee is a great New Orleans dish that is a favorite and easy to make “ says Chef Jill. Here are the ingredients and what you need to know.

Ingredients



3 TBSP butter or neutral oil (canola, vegetable) or mixture of oil/butter

1 cup diced onion

½ cup diced green bell pepper

½ cup chopped celery

1 TBSP Cajun Spice Seasoning

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup diced tomatoes (diced or canned)

2 cups chicken stock

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

dash hot sauce (Tabasco)

12 ounces cooked crawfish (or substitute langostino or shrimp)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup sliced green onions







Instructions



Sauté vegetables: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until it begins to slightly brown around the edges. Sauté the onion, celery, and green pepper in the hot butter until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir only to prevent burning. Add the Cajun seasoning and stir to combine.



Make the Roux: Sprinkle the flour onto the vegetable mixture, stir to coat, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add sauce ingredients: Stir in the tomatoes; cook until tomato juice begins to brown on the bottom of the pan, about 3 minutes. Whisk chicken broth into the vegetable mixture, stirring until smooth. Add the bay leaf. Bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened and reduced to a gravy consistency, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce.





Warm Seafood: Stir crawfish (or Langostino) into étouffée sauce. Since the seafood is already cooked, cook it in the sauce just until it is heated through. Remove the pan from heat and taste. Season with salt, to taste. Remove bay leaf before serving.

Serve Over - white rice and garnish with green onions.