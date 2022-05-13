Celebrate Friday the 13th at Bart's Mart

They will be streaming a new movie and serving spooky beers with it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bart's Mart visited Charlotte Today on Friday the 13th to share everything they have going on for this spooky day.

Head to Bart's Mart at 3042 Eastway Drive Charlotte, NC 28205 tonight to catch the streaming of the new movie FireStarter. You can also "sell your soul" for a PBR! This is a tongue in cheek joke that will get you a free beer at the bar.

They also have a few other spooky themed beers that you can sip on while you enjoy the movie!

Friday the 13th is a great day to enjoy, appreciate and learn about all thinks spooky and scary. It's almost like a bonus Halloween day!

If you could like to get in on all of the Friday the 13th fun at Bart's Mart, head to their website bartsmartclt.com to find details or follow them on social media @BartsMartCLT.

