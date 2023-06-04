Celebrate local wines with NC Wine Gals

Their tours showcase NC Wines, pairing them with food along the way

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning, we're talking one of our favorite topics here on Charlotte Today...wine! Here to help us is Megan Riley, Founder & Head Guide of NC Wine Gals. “For those who may not know, NC Wine Gals celebrate local wine with weekly food & wine tours” says Riley.

Our weekly tours depart from Charlotte, Asheville, & Winston-Salem. “What people may not realize there are tons of vineyards about 44 locations only an hour from Charlotte” says Riley. She goes on to say “We do tours,52 weeks a year every Thursday to Sunday and last year we did over 100 tours.” Join the NC Wine Gals on weekly Charlotte wine tours to North Carolina’s premier wine growing region, the Yadkin Valley. It’s an exciting time to be drinking Carolina wine.

Each tour has hand-selected wine ranging from Chardonnay, Montepulciano to Vermentino and Cabernet Sauvignon. In addition to wine, we bring food that is perfectly paired & utterly delicious. Expect to learn a lot about wine, pairing food & wine, and the amazing history of NC wine. Please check out our current wine schedule or contact us if you have questions about a private tour or pick-up from another location. For more information visit NCWineGals.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.