Celebrate National Brunch Month at Haberdish

Chef Rose makes their Quiche, a brunch item served at the restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know that April is National Brunch Month? There are so many great spots to indulge in brunch and one of them is Haberdish! Haberdish is located in the NoDa neighborhood and has a delicious brunch menu for you to enjoy.

Rose Mushe, executive chef of Haberdish, prepared the Quiche du Jour for Charlotte Today. The quiche changes each weekend based on seasonal ingredients and chef's choice of preparation. It is served with a side of Kale Salad.

Brunch at Haberdish runs Saturdays & Sundays, 11:30 am-3 pm. Specialty brunch items are available during that time, like Quiche, Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, Nashville Hot Chicken, and House made Cinnamon Roll. Their regular menu is also available during brunch.