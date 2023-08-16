Celebrate National Rum Day at Supperland

They have various rums & cocktails for you to sample

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's National Rum Day, so who better to celebrate with than Supperland! There are so many varieties of rum to choose from when you visit the bar. They have a variety of light and dark rums, a Brazilian rum, and even a locally made basil rum!

If you'd like a cocktail with rum to celebrate national rum day, try out Supperland's Nitro Muddled Mojito. The Nitro Muddled Mojito can be found on the main dining room drink menu as well as the Bar at Supperland menu.

According to their website, there’s a lot to find here at Supperland. Their grounds extend across two old church buildings and include: the expansive main dining room; the more intimate Bar at Supperland; a vibrant southern garden; the private wine room , a wide outdoor patio, and a Speakeasy below the Bar building.

For more information, visit their website supper.land.

