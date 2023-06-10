Celebrate Oktoberfest with these delicious recipes

Grillmaster Ernie Adler cooks up some fall eats on the grill

It’s that time of year again….Oktoberfest. That means warm days, cool nights, backyard entertaining, food, beer, and music. The holiday started in 1810 as a wedding party for German Prince, later King, Louis to his bride Therese. It then became an annual holiday starting in late Sept and always ending the first Sunday in October and while the main festivities take place in Munich, it’s celebrated around the world for people to get together and eat, drink, and be merry. Mention Oktoberfest and people usually think of grilled brats and cabbage, and during this festival those are usually standard menu items. Today we’ll go outside the standard menu a bit to make some incredibly tasty and fun dishes.

What naturally goes with beer? Pretzels. First up Ernie made a cheese sauce for dipping. Heat up a cast iron pan on the grill and melt 2 oz. of butter, whisk in 2 oz. of flour, Kosher salt and pepper to taste. Then whisk in a cup of whole milk or ½ cup of milk and ½ cup of half and half, when it warms up whisk in a cup of sharp white cheddar cheese. When melted whisk in up to 2 cups of dark beer. When fully warm and creamy serve up with your favorite warmed soft pretzel.

For a main dish Ernie made and Oktoberfest chicken. The day before cut a whole chicken into individual pieces or just buy already cut up. In a bowl combine whole milk, lemon juice, salt, pepper, paprika, and parsley. Put the chicken in a covered container and pour in the milk marinade and refrigerate overnight up to 24 hours. When ready to grill remove from the refrigerator and brine 30 minutes before grilling, and before grilling rub the skin with olive oil and lightly season the skin with salt, pepper, and paprika. Heat the grill to 375 degrees, oil the grill grate, and place the chicken on. Turn pieces after 15 minutes and keep turning every 15 minutes until reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Let rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.

For side dishes we have two of them, a warm German potato salad and braised cabbage with apples. For the potato salad boil the potatoes until just fork tender, let cool, then cut into bite sized pieces. Whisk together honey, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, onion, garlic and gently toss with the potato. Fold in fully cooked chopped bacon and serve at room temperature.

For cabbage the day before shred and cover red cabbage in cold water and day of when ready to grill drain water. Heat up a cast iron pot on the grill, add in oil and sauté diced onion, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar until just tender. Add in diced tart apples and stir for a few minutes, then toss in the cabbage into pot tossing with the onion and allspice, and cook on low heat for an hour occasionally stirring. Add in more pepper and salt to taste, balsamic vinegar and continue to cook until tender but not mushy. Best made the day before and then reheated. Option to add in chopped cooked bacon or slices of cooked kielbasa.

