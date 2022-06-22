Celebrate Pride at Spindle Bar

They will be serving their rainbow cocktails until the end of the month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we all know, June is PRIDE month and to celebrate, Spindle Bar is bringing back their rainbow cocktails!

They will have the following rainbow cocktails available at Spindle Bar the entire month of June!

Red - strawberry daiquiri

Orange - mezcal, carrot, orange

Yellow - gin, pineapple, yuzu, tumeric

Green - tequila, cucumber, mint, lime

Blue - vodka, coconut water, lime, blue curaçao

Purple - bourbon, blueberry, lemon

The best part is a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Plus Collective Charlotte, a giving program and foundation that awards grants to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte region, while also cultivating partnerships with community allies. They have a cocktail class coming up at their sister concept Billy Sunday Charlotte on Wednesday, June 29, as well as a few Drag Shows plus some fun activations around July 4th.

For more information, follow Spindle Bar on social media @spindlebar_nc & Billy Sunday at @billysundaycharlotte and go visit them at Optimist Hall.

