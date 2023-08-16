Celebrate Pride with The Vanity House

They have events all weekend long to celebrate Pride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride is back this weekend, and The Vanity House will be celebrating in style for their fifth year in a row!

Starting on Friday August 18th, The Vanity House dolls will be performing at 11pm at Ink & Ivy to kick off pride weekend.

Saturday August 19th at Noon there will be a Pride Fest Drag Brunch! This event is also at Ink & Ivy.

Then head over to the Charlotte Pride Festival to see The Vanity House perform on the Main Stage!

Close out Pride weekend back at Ink & Ivy Saturday August 19th at 11pm for Pride Fest with The Vanity House, where DETOX from RuPaul's Drag Race will be performing.

Tickets for all of these events are available on Eventbrite, and you can find more from The Vanity House online at thevanityhouseinc.com or on their Instagram.

