Celebrate pride this weekend in Rock Hill

The Mercantile in Rock Hill is celebrating their first ever Pride Festival this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rock Hill is kicking off their first ever Pride Festival this weekend at The Mercantile! It will be a weekend of love and inclusion starting on Thursday June 24.

The first event will be the march for equality on Thursday June 24 at 7pm. Participants can meet at Tattooed Brews and will then march down E. Main Street. Then there will be a show your pride karaoke night at Tattooed Brews.

Friday June 25th the night will start at 6pm with an allies in the ally cocktail part at The Mercantile. Then at 8pm will be the Mr. & Mrs. Rock Hill Pride Pageant at The Hideaway.

Saturday June 26th is a day full of events from the outdoor pride festival, disco night, comedy shows and a pride party! Events start at 11am and go all day long.

Finally the weekend comes to a close on Sunday June 27th with a drag brunch at Buff Faye’s.