Celebrate special occasions at Sixty Vines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sixty Vines opened their first North Carolina location last month in South End at 1415 Vantage Park Drive. The new restaurant has over 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces, including a greenhouse perfect for hosting private celebrations and an additional private dining room with audio visual capabilities that seats sixteen. Sixty Vines offers a relaxed dining experience featuring an exciting array of shareable bites and seasonal entrées inspired by vineyards around the world and complemented by a selection of 60 wines on tap. They offer a “pinkies down” approach to enjoying wine and our wines are the closest “from the barrel” tasting experience you can get. They offer wines for every palate and our servers can suggest a pairing or a whole flight to take you on a tasting adventure. We create personalized wine flights based on taste preferences and our taps rotate frequently with inspiration from travel to wine countries. We offer a relaxed dining experience featuring an exciting array of shareable bites and seasonal entrées inspired by vineyards around the world and complemented by a selection of 60 wines on tap.
- Sesenta “Sixty” Cava provides a delicious and eco-friendly way to enjoy bubbles while staying true their eco-conscious values.
- Sustainability is central to Sixty Vines brand mission and while most wine varietals can be enjoyed by tap, sparkling wine and champagne are a challenge.
For more information, visit sixtyvines.com.
