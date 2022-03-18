Celebrate spring with the Plant Swap and Maker's Market event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twigs & Figs is a premium houseplant shop & creative space where customers can explore a wide array of houseplants and eclectic home décor while enjoying a vibrant & friendly atmosphere. Here to tell us more about Plant Swap and Makers Market event is Treena, from Twigs and Figs. The Plant Swap is an event where you swap plants with other customers. At the Plant Swap you'll be able to trade healthy, pest-free plants, cuttings and seeds with other plant parents. It's the perfect opportunity to exchange knowledge and geek out about your plant collection. DIY propagation jars will be available to give your new plant babies the perfect environment to grow.

In the spirit of Women's History Month, Twigs & Figs will highlight local women-artists and vendors at its first ever Maker's Market. This will be an indoor-outdoor event, where you can find a variety of handmade goods, including pottery, ceramics, prints, and candles. You'll also have the opportunity to build your own terrarium while enjoying the fresh air.

Located at 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, based in the heart of Ballantyne, the community-centered shop provides a fun and exciting shopping experience with unique options for all plant parents. The event will be held CHARLOTTE, N.C. in Ballantyne on March 19 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. for a Plant Swap and

Maker's Market. For more information about Twigs & Figs head to their Facebook or Instagram or visit them at TwigsandFigs.co