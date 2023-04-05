Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day and Cinco de Mayo with Condado Tacos

They have great limited time offers available right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Star Wars Day... May the Fourth be With You! To celebrate... head to Condado Tacos today to enjoy their Skywalker Nachos!

They also have some limited time menu offerings right now, including a fan favorite the Chicken Bacon Ranch taco!

Cinco de Mayo is Condado Taco's biggest day of the year. They will have fun Truth & Dare cards they will hand out that day with prizes.

They also have another Charlotte area location opening this summer at Promenade on Providence.

With wedding and grads season hitting now, good to know that they offer catering and To Go options, including the Chip 'n Dip Party.

Celebrate this weekend at Condado Tacos. To find more information and to see their full menu, go online to CondadoTacos.com.

