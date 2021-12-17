Celebrate the holidays with a beautiful brunch

Sliders, salsa, halos oh my!

The holiday season is upon us...and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful brunch for family and friends with a zesty kick. Lifestyle expert, Carolina Tarazona, has tips to make this your family’s new tasty tradition.

Foodie holiday

This is a holiday menu guaranteed to put you on the nice list-- just wait till your family tastes the layers of flavor -- the fact that it was easy to pull together can be our little secret! On the menu, en fuego slides, with some zesty hot lemonade and cute and creative crafts for the kids.

Salsa

Herdez just launched it’s amazing and absolutely authentic avocado hot sauce. It’s made with real avocados, and elevates any dish! it also brings a creamy touch of heat that totally transforms any meal. these en fuego sliders, are quick, easy and have enough heat to ring your sleigh bells! Just mix in Herdez avocado hot sauce in your blender with some of your favorite spices like garlic, lime juice, salt and pepper and add it to your seasoned ground beef to make your perfect patties and throw them on the grill. You can also use this secret weapon of a hot sauce to enhance traditional sauces, dips and really any of your favorite recipes.

Halos

Baby it’s cold outside! So make a toasty holiday drink the whole family can enjoy. This zesty hot lemonade features wonderful halos as the star of this sip! Just take a few tablespoons of mandarin zest, mint leaves, the juice of about one and a half halos, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Put it all in a saucepan over medium heat and add some fresh water. then let it all simmer and serve. Wonderful halos mandarins are an excellent source of vitamin C. Just two of them contain fifty percent of the daily recommended value. Kids love that they’re sweet, seedless and easy to peel! as a mom, moms love that they make the perfect healthy snack for everyone in our family! Plus they can add color to your holiday table-scape and they make super cute and creative crafts.

Halo Snowmen

Check out my wonderful halo “Snowman-Darins.”

The hat is made out of using black cardboard...used some cloves for the eyes and mouth. The nose, is easy make a hole with a toothpick and add a baby carrot. Use some cloves for the buttons on the body, and grab some twigs from outside for the arms. Stack three halos mandarins to make your guy stand up and put a toothpick to hold him together, and then get creative for his scarf using felt or yarn too give him some personal style.