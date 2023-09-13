Enjoy smooth Bourbon cocktails from Dot Dot Dot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September is Bourbon Heritage Month and who better to educate us than Stefan Huebner from Dot Dot Dot. Stefan Huebner has almost done it all. Using all the skills he learned throughout his career - he was a butcher, a baker (never a candlestick maker), a culinary degree holder, and even a keyboard player for an alt-rock band — he built a strong foundation to discern how multiple ingredients could be blended together for new flavor experiences. It’s this foundation that drives his passion for providing Dot Dot Dot members with unique and totally satisfying experiences.

Today we are celebrating Bourbon Heritage month. In September 1991, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival began and pretty much all bourbon activities started happening in this month, which is why it has been coined bourbon's month. The celebration began in 2007, when the U.S. Senate declared September “National Bourbon Heritage Month.” Introduced by Kentucky Republican Senator Jim Bunning, the bill asks that anyone who appreciates bourbon celebrate that love with responsibility and respect throughout September. “In celebration of Bourbon Heritage I’m going to make two favorite staples of typical bourbon drink: The Old

Fashion and the New York Bourbon Sour” says Huebner. He adds “celebrate with friends or family the way that you are most comfortable doing.” First here are some ideas of how to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month:

Host a Bourbon Tasting. ... Craft a Bourbon Cocktail. ... Explore Ohio-Produced Bourbon. ... Test Your Knowledge of Bourbon Lingo. ... Learn How Bourbon and Whiskey Are Made. ... Cook with Bourbon.

But we encourage you to head over to Dot Dot Dot and kick back and enjoy the bourbon cocktail of your choice. Enjoy and Old Fashioned with Elijah Craig 11yr single barrel bourbon, sugar, angostura bitters, orange, cherry or the Claim Jumper Rittenhouse single barrel bourbon, bonal, black walnut bitters, honey, lemon or enjoy the New York Bourbon Sour 2 oz Knob Creek Bourbon, ¾ of an oz simple syrup, 1oz lemon juice and one egg white.