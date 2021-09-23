Celebrating National Hispanic Heritgage Month with Compare Foods

September 15th - October 15th is National Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time to celebrate the vibrant countries that make up Latinx culture. One of those countries is the Dominican Republic. You may be familiar with its beautiful beaches and world-class resorts. Avid golfers also know this island nation as home to some amazing courses. While you’re there, enjoy a national favorite dish known as Mangú Tres Golpes. Made with boiled and mashed green plantains, fried eggs, fried salami, and fried cheese. And did you know this country is home to the world’s second-largest gold mine? There’s so much to discover! Follow Compare Foods Charlotte on social media as they explore other countries during this month of celebration!