Celebs attend Hardware Huddle

TV personality, Chip Wade, & Joe Kwon of the Avett Brothers stopped by Hardware Huddle

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement.

Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns.

There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle and there are a few celebrities who are inquisitive and want to check out all that Hardware Huddle has to offer. We caught up with two influencers, who stopped by to checkout Hardware Huddle: TV Personality, Chip Wade, a carpenter on HGTV and DIY... and Joe Kwon, a musician and Cellist for the Avett Brothers.

Chip began working with his father at an early age – and over the years developed an interest in carpentry, landscaping and renovation. As the contractor and master carpenter on HGTV’s Curb Appeal: The Block, Chip explains and demonstrates the tools and processes best suited for exterior renovation, landscaping and construction. Chip remarks “ the Hardware Huddle is like a crucible of experts that have gathered in one location” He goes on to say “the top brands will get a lot of billing but here at the Huddle the Boutique brands have a place to shine”

Joe Kwon is the cellist in The Avett Brothers. He also lends background vocals on songs and in concert and plays the musical saw on rare occasions. Joe joined the band in 2006 and his music first appeared on the 2007 album Emotionalism. He has been a full time recording and touring member since. Joe Kwon was encouraged to stop by HH, by founder Brian Stearns. “I’m so glad I dropped by and am able to partake in the Huddle” says Kwon. He goes on to say “I was able to enjoy the Ecto Chair that cools you off in the summer time heat, amazing!” The Hardware Huddle is a great place for brands and influencer etc. It’s the place to show off and shine in front of your peers.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.