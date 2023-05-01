Today is CES 2023 opening day

Smart Home, Sustainable Home Energy, Audio and Kids!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the biggest tech event in the world - CES - and it’s back live in Las Vegas. Here, companies announce new consumer products and innovations. Tech Expert Carley Knobloch joined us from the show floor with a "first look" at some of these trends.

First up is the Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt.

Find more at Schlage.com

You can also check out Schneider Home online at SchneiderHome.com

Next up is Trane Residential’s Suite of Connected Home Solutions. Find more information online at Trane.com/residential

Headphones are always great, so take a look at JBL TOUR Pro 2 True Wireless & Tour One M2 Over-ear. JBL.com

We all need a good night of sleep, and tonies® Sleepy Sheep Night Light can help. Find more at tonies.com

For more on everything at the show go to BestofCES.com

