Chair exercises with Dat Fit Training

Lynn Fernandez has exercises you can do from your chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your body moving and today Fitness instructor Lynn Fernandez is going to show you some exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. Fernandez says “ these exercises are fun and good for your total body.”

Exercise 1: Chair Jacks

Chair jacks are the jumping jacks you’ve learn in grade school. Its an exercises to get your cardio started off properly.



Exercise 2: Bicycle crunch work core and obliques

This exercises focuses on the core. Sit at edge of you chair now lean back with your hands behind your head. Now alternate right knee toleft elbow nad then switch s, left knee to right elbow. This exercise works the obliques.

Exercise 3: Single leg squat

Get ready to build good strong quadricep muscles. This exercises will also help with posture and balance.

Exercise 4: Tricep focus

Great exercise that has an easy modification off the chair. Sit at the edge of your chair and place your hands hands at the front of the chair bend your knees . Now dip your body down and back up into the position you started. Great exercise for the triceps.

Exercise 5: Mountain climbers

This total body exercises gets the heart rate up as well as engages your lower body. Hang off the edge off the chair in a plank position and now drive left knee to your chest and then right knee. Keep this alternating pattern going its a good cardio exercise.