Charcuterie boards are all about the cheese

Cathedral City Cheese shows us some of their favorites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.    

All charcuterie boards are not created equal, and an impressive – or not so impressive – board can set the tone for any gathering. From kid-friendly platters to small spreads with friends and epic News Year’s Eve boards, you’ll want to choose your cheese wisely.   Mark Pitts-Tucker from Cathedral City Cheese says there are 3 different platters that can get you through the season.  They're the Anything Goes Family Platter, the Elevated Friends Spread and the Vintage New Year's Eve Board.  To learn how to select the best tasting cheddar, balance sweet and salty flavors and make your board centerpiece worthy, visit cathedralcitycheddar.com

